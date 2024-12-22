Is A.J. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Commanders)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is dealing with a knee injury, but he said that he will play in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders.
Officially, the Eagles did not list Brown with a designation on their final injury report.
This season, Brown has played in 11 games, catching 56 passes for 946 yards and five scores. Even though he’s missed a lot of time, Brown is on the brink of reaching 1,000 yards in 2024.
With Brown planning on playing in Week 16, how should we bet on him in the prop market?
Here’s a breakdown of his props for this matchup with Washington.
Best A.J. Brown Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Commanders
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +110/Under -145)
- Receiving Yards: 75.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +135
Earlier this season, the Commanders did a solid job on Brown, holding him to just 65 receiving yards on five catches (eight targets).
Since then, Brown has two games with over 100 receiving yards, and he found the end zone in both of them. In the other two games, he fell short of this yardage prop, and this season he only has three games with more than five receptions.
The Commanders have been better against the pass than they were early in the season, but they’ve still given up 23 passing scores.
Since Brown has fluctuated on his other props, I don’t mind taking a shot on him to score – especially since he’s listed at plus money and has found the end zone in five of 11 games in 2024.
