Is A'ja Wilson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Aces vs. Lynx)
The Las Vegas Aces will be without their best player for the third straight game, as forward A'ja Wilson (concussion protocol) has been ruled out on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx.
This is a major blow to the Aces, who are just 5-5 on the season and 1-1 in the two games that Wilson has missed. In a crucial WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup for Minnesota, this is a huge break, as the Lynx simply need a win to guarantee a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Final later this season.
With the news that Wilson would miss this game, there was a major shift in the odds at DraftKings. The Aces went from nine-point underdogs to 13-point underdogs, a sign that oddsmakers expect them to lose pretty badly without the reigning league MVP.
The Lynx enter this matchup with a WNBA-best 10-1 record, so it's no surprise that they're heavily favored at home in this contest.
This season, Wilson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. With her out of the lineup, the Aces will rely heavily on Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd to carry the scoring load on offense.
Wilson's next chance to return to the lineup will come on Friday, June 20 at home against the Seattle Storm.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.