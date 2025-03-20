Akron vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
No. 4 seed Arizona begins its NCAA Tournament out west against No. 13 Akron in the East Region first round from Seattle, Washington.
The Wildcats were runners up in the Big 12 Tournament and are primed to face MAC Champions Akron, who is into the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, but has revamped its roster to play a completely different style. How does an up-tempo Akron team match up with Arizona?
We have you covered below with our betting preview.
Akron vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Akron: +13.5 (-110)
- Arizona: -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Akron: +680
- Arizona: -1100
Total: 166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Akron vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Game Time: 7:35 PM EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): truTV
- Akron Record: 28-6
- Arizona Record: 22-12
Akron vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Akron
Tavari Johnson: The Akron guard has taken a big leap this season in a starting role for the Zips, shooting 40% from beyond the arc while dishing out a near top 100 assist rate in the country. At 5’11”, Johnson may have his hands full with the length of Arizona, but he has been the team’s most reliable offensive weapon.
Arizona
Henri Veesaar: The sophomore big man is an efficient player at the rim, and should find plenty of answers against the small Akron front court. At seven feet tall, Veesaar has emerged as a consistent threat on both sides of the floor while overwhelming opponents with a 67% two-point field goal percentage. Further, he can step out and shoot from the perimeter, shooting 34% from beyond the arc.
Akron vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
The Zips play at a blistering pace, ranked top 20 in the country in adjusted tempo according to KenPom, but that will play right into Arizona’s hands as the Wildcats bolster a frenetic offense that feasts off transition opportunities.
The Wildcats should have little issue imposing its will on the Zips, who rank bottom five in the country in average height, and bludgeon the MAC Championship around the rim and on the glass.
Arizona had trouble shooting from the perimeter this season, 247th nationally in three-point percentage, which has been its downfall in prior seasons, but the Zips inability to keep the team away from the rim should lead to plenty of easy baskets for the likes of Caleb Love and emerging big man Henri Veesaar.
Don’t be scared by prior Arizona teams that have struggled in a battle of half court execution, as Akron will look to push the pace, which will suit Tommy Lloyd’s group well in the first round.
PICK: Arizona -13.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
