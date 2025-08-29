Alabama vs. Florida State Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 1
The Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to get back to dominating on the national stage, and their 2025 campaign will begin with a neutral-site game against the Florida State Seminoles.
The opening week of the college football season is extremely unpredictable, but I'm going to do my best to not only guess who wins the game, but I'm also going to predict what the final score will be. Let's dive into the latest odds for the game, and then I'll break it down.
Alabama vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Alabama -13.5 (-120)
- Florida State +13.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Alabama -630
- Florida State +450
Total
- Over 50.5 (-105)
- Under 50.5 (-115)
Alabama vs. Florida State Final Score Prediction
In my full betting preview, I broke down why I'm backing Alabama to win and cover this spread:
It's hard to have much faith in Florida State in the opening week. It may figure things out as the season progresses, but eight of the Seminoles' starters on offense came in through the transfer portal, meaning there's little chemistry on that side of the football, and the players will need some time to learn the system and how to play with each other.
Ty Simpson is going to be able to rely on one of the best young receivers in the country in Ryan Williams. It's also worth noting that Alabama has been fantastic in opening games over the past decade, going 9-1 against the spread in opening week action.
If this game were later in the season, I'd be tempted to take the points with the Seminoles, but this is too tall an order for a Florida State team that's rebuilding from the ground up.
If I'm going to predict the final score, I also have to have a pick for the total.
I think we could see some growing pains for both offenses. There's plenty of turnover for both units, including both teams beginning their season with a new full-time starting quarterback. Typically, offenses with new players in important positions tend to take some time to find their rhythm.
That could cause this to be a lower scoring game than some people expect.
Final score prediction: Alabama 30, Florida State 13
