Alabama vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 11
Alabama continues to be a force in the macro picture of the college basketball season, a year removed from the Final Four last season.
The Crimson Tide are firing on all cylinders at the moment, winners of seven straight games. The team faces a stiff test on Saturday though, traveling to face Texas A&M, who is on a nine game winning streak. The team hasn’t lost since Nov. 26 and will look to score its best win of the season at home against Mark Sears and the Crimson Tide.
In a closely lined spread, who has the edge? Here’s our betting preview.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Alabama: -3.5 (-115)
- Texas A&M: +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Alabama: -152
- Texas A&M: +126
Total: 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alabama vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Reed Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Alabama Record: 13-2
- Texas A&M Record: 13-2
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Alabama
Mark Sears: The senior guard has seen a drop in efficiency this season after a stellar 2023-24 campaign, but he is still the engine behind a top 10 offense. Sears is averaging 18 points and four assists while still shooting a legitimate 35% from beyond the arc -- lower than his torrid 43% last season.
Texas A&M
Zhuric Phillips: With Wade Taylor IV out for the team’s thrilling win against Oklahoma earlier this week, the SMU transfer stepped up. Phillips scored 34 points with six 3s in the win, a season high for the first year transfer. With more on-ball reps in place of Taylor, who is a game-time decision for this one, Phillips will look to follow it up with a seventh straight game scoring in double figures.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Texas A&M may be without Taylor, but the Aggies have been a thorn in the side of Alabama during the Nate Oats era. Texas A&M is 3-2 against the Crimson Tide in five matchups that pit Oats at the helm of the Alabama coaching staff.
Meanwhile, this matchup sets up nicely for the Aggies. While the team will be tested in transition, the Crimson Tide’s inability to shoot from the perimeter is notable. The Texas A&M defense shuts off the interior for opponents, allowing a 46.1% 3-point rate to opponents (339th in the country). Meanwhile, Alabama is shooting 32% from beyond the arc, 236th nationally. The team is reliant on breaking defenses down and scoring inside, shooting the second highest percentage in the country, but Texas A&M’s defense is built to slow that down.
Meanwhile, Alabama’s inability to pressure the ball, 326th in turnover percentage, is impactful against a shaky Aggies ball handling group that may be without Taylor. The Aggies are outside the top 200 in TO%, but with Alabama’s conservative defense, the team’s issues will be mitigated.
Lastly, look for second chance points to determine this one. Texas A&M is the best offensive rebounding team in the country. Buzz Williams’ group is relentless on the glass, grabbing more than 44% of missed shots, and Alabama is outside the top 100 in that metric.
Look for Texas A&M to thrive at home and take advantage of some glaring holes in the Alabama profile.
PICK: Texas A&M +3.5
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.