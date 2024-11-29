Is Alexander Mattison Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Chiefs)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison is listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.
Mattison missed the Raiders’ Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos with the ankle ailment, and it appears he is a true game-time decision on Friday.
Oddsmakers have only released anytime touchdown props for Mattison in Week 13, even though running back Zamir White has been ruled out.
If Mattison can’t go, Ameer Abdullah, who played 90 percent of the Raiders’ snaps in Week 12, would be in line for the lead role.
Best Alexander Mattison Prop Bets for Week 13 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anytime TD: +215
Mattison has four scores on the season, but he hasn’t found the end zone since Oct. 13.
He’s a risky bet in this prop even if he plays, as Kansas City has given up just 3.6 yards per carry this season – the second-best mark in the NFL.
If Mattison sits, bettors should consider Abdullah to find the end zone for the second straight game.
Ameer Abdullah Anytime TD (+265)
Veteran running back Ameer Abdullah stepped in last week, playing 90 percent of the Raiders’ offensive snaps against Denver.
He finished the game with eight carries for 28 yards and five catches (on six targets) for 37 yards and a score. Abdullah has now caught a touchdown in back-to-back weeks, and he could get a ton of check downs from Ridder against a tough Kansas City defense.
He’s worth a shot to score if he’s on the field for almost every Raiders snap again in Week 13.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
