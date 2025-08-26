Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo Prediction, Odds for US Open First Round
Men's U.S. Open Round 1 action will continue on Tuesday, including a match between the No. 3 seed, Alex Zverev, and Alejandro Tabilo.
Zverev made it to the semi-final at the Cincinnati Masters just over a week ago, and he's looking to turn that deep run into a strong performance at the final Grand Slam of the 2025 season. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this first-round matchup.
Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo Odds
Moneyline
- Alexander Zverev -4500
- Alejandro Tabilo +1600
Total Games
- 30.5 (Over -108/Under -126)
Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 25
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Alexander Zverev: How They've Fared at U.S. Open
Alexander Zverev is still seeking his first Grand Slam title. He made the final of the U.S. Open in 2020, falling to Dominic Thiem in the final. He has yet to return to the U.S. Open since then, making it as far as the quarterfinals in both 2023 and 2024.
He's clearly one of the best men's players in the world, but can he do enough to get past the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner if he goes on another deep run? That is going to be the main focus of Zverev in this tournament.
Alejandro Tabilo: How They've Fared at U.S. Open
Alejandro Tabilo has fallen off over the past year. He was ranked No. 19 in the world in July of 2024, but he has since fallen to No. 122 in the world, just over one year later. He has struggled at the U.S. Open in his career, sporting just one win, which came in 2022. He has his work cut out for him against the No. 3 seed in the tournament if he wants to record a second career win here.
Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo: Prediction and What the Odds Say
As you'd expect, Zverev is a massive favorite in this match with odds of -4500. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 97.83% chance of advancing to the second round.
Tabilo is just 5-12 on the season and is completely overmatched in this opening round matchup. Zverev is going to win this, but I highly doubt you want to lay the -4500 price tag. Instead, let's take a look at the game spread in this one. FanDuel has Zverev's game spread at -8.5, and I think that's more than a fair bet to make.
Tabilo is in poor form of late, and Zverev is coming into this tournament with momentum. I think he cruises past Tabilo and covers this game spread with ease.
Pick: Alexander Zverev -8.5 game spread (-108) via FanDuel
