Alexander Zverev vs. Carlos Alcaraz Odds and Pick for French Open Finals
A new French Open champion will be crowned on Sunday with Alexander Zverev gunning for his first Grand Slam title against two-time Grand Slam champ Carlos Alcaraz.
Alcaraz, the heavy favorite to claim his first title at Roland-Garros, is off a five set thriller against soon-to-be-named No. 1 player in the world Jannik Sinner, while Zverev finally breakthrough after making three consecutive semifinals in the French Open, beating Casper Ruud in four sets.
Zverev has had a grueling journey to his second ever Grand Slam title, starting by beating the best clay court player in Rafael Nadal, playing two five set matches, and now facing arguably the future of the sport in Alcaraz.
The Spaniard is the heavy favorite, here’s our full betting preview for the French Open Finals.
Alexander Zverev vs. Carlos Alcaraz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Zverev: +4.5 (-110)
- Alcaraz: -4.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Zverev: +230
- Alcaraz: -285
Total: 38.5 (Over -112/Under -118)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alexander Zverev vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction and Pick
The question surrounding this one will be if Zverev can finally get the monkey off his back and win a Grand Slam title.
Despite some long matches, Zverev has been at the top of his game in 2024, one set away from advancing to the Australian Open Finals and 12 straight wins on this surface that includes a title in Rome. However, this will be by far his stiffest test against the phenom that is Alcaraz.
Fitness concerns have plagued Alcaraz for much of this year, but there has been no denying his excellence at Roland-Garros. Last year, as the tournament favorite, Alcaraz lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, cramping up in the middle of the match. Can he avenge his own loss?
There is no denying Alcaraz is the better player, and that’s indicated in the odds, but Zverev has proven to be capable of neutralizing some of the Spainard’s physical success on the court, sporting an elite backhand.
It’s worth noting that Zverev leads the head-to-head between the two 5-4, winning two of three on this surface, including a four set victory at the 2022 French Open.
Alcaraz has the firepower to win this match in straight sets, but Zverev has improved on his service games to drag matches into tiebreakers and extend the match.
An upset could be brewing at Roland-Garros, but I believe it will take a while. I’ll go for the over games as my preferred bet in the French Open Finals.
PICK: OVER 38.5 Games (-112)
