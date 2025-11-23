Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Saints)
New Orleans Saints veteran running back Alvin Kamara is listed as questionable on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury.
However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kamara is expected to play through the issue with the Saints coming out of their bye week. Kamara has appeared in all 10 of New Orleans' games to this point in the season.
It's been an up and down season for Kamara in a struggling New Orleans offense, but he did have a big game before the team's Week 11 bye. In Week 10 Kamara carried the ball 22 times for 83 yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers.
He could be in line for a big workload on Sunday as well, as the Saints are favored at home against the Falcons. Overall, Kamara has 128 carries for 460 yards and a score as well as 31 catches for 182 yards.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the star running back in Week 12.
Best Alvin Kamara Prop Bet vs. Falcons
Alvin Kamara OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
With Kendre Miller out for the season, Kamara may play a bigger role going forward, especially with rookie Tyler Shough under center.
Kamara saw a season-high 22 carries in Week 10, although he's cleared 55.5 rushing yards just three times in 10 games this season. Still, the veteran's snap share in Week 10 was intriguing, as he played his second-highest snap count since Week 4. After playing over 70 percent of the snaps in each of the first four weeks, Kamara has done so just one time since.
This is a favorable matchup for the star back, as the Falcons rank 28th in the NFL in EPA/Rush, allowing 4.7 yards per carry this season. If Kamara comes anywhere near 20 carries again, he should soar past this number on Sunday.
