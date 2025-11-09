Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Panthers)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is listed as questionable for Week 10 of the 2025 season against the Carolina Panthers.
While there has not been a report that confirms that Kamara will play, oddsmakers have released a boatload of prop bets for the star running back, a sign that the betting market expects him to suit up in this matchup. Kamara has been questionable at other points this season, yet he has played in all nine of the Saints' games.
However, the production hasn't been there for the veteran running back, as he's averaging just 3.6 yards per carry in one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Kamara has just 106 carries in the 2025 season, and he's scored just one total touchdown for New Orleans.
On Sunday, the Saints are set as 5.5-point underdogs on the road against a Carolina team that is now 5-4 after upsetting the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.
Here's a look at how to bet on Kamara in the prop market in this matchup.
Best Alvin Kamara Prop Bet vs. Panthers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Alvin Kamara UNDER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Over the last two weeks, Kamara has played 51.4 percent and 58.5 percent of the Saints' snaps, a bad sign for his usage in the offense. Plus, he's only carried the ball six times in both of those games.
Kamara has failed to clear 36.5 rushing yards in five consecutive weeks, rushing for just 121 yards on 41 carries. During that five-game stretch, he has just two games with at least 10 totes on the ground.
That makes Kamara really tough to trust, even against a Panthers defense that allows 4.6 yards per carry this season. With the veteran running back banged up and already seeing a decrease in snap share, I believe he's a fade candidate in Week 10.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.