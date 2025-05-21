Angels vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 21
The Athletics were one of the surprising teams to start the season, but a seven-game losing streak has caused them to fall to 22-27 and to last place in the AL West.
If they want to get back to being not the same old Athletics, they need to get a win against the Angels tonight to avoid losing the series and snap the Angels' five-game winning streak.
Let's dive into the odds for tonight's game.
Angels vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-134)
- Athletics -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Angels +140
- Athletics -166
Total
- 10.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Angels vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 21
- Game Time: 10:05 PM EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network West, NBCSCA
- Angels Record: 22-25
- Athletics Record: 22-27
Angels vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jack Kochanowicz, RHP (3-5, 4.71 ERA)
- Athletics: JP Sears, LHP (4-3, 3.31 ERA)
Angels vs. Athletics Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm backing the OVER on JP Sears' strikeout total:
The Los Angeles Angels have been horrific against lefties this season, especially over the past month. In the past 30 days, they have struck out on 29.9% of their plate appearances against left-handed pitchers, the highest rate in the Majors by 3%. Tonight, they'll face another lefty in JP Sears.
Sears has already reached 5+ strikeouts in four separate starts this season and now he has the most favorable matchup he'll have all season to reach this number. I'm surprised we can bet this prop at plus-money tonight.
Angels vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
I'll back the Athletics to win and snap their losing streak tonight. As I wrote above for my prop bet, the Angels have been horrific against lefties this season. Not only do they have a high strikeout total, but they're also 28th in OPS against lefties at .584.
Jack Kochanowicz gets the start for the Angels, which also doesn't give me confidence in this Angels team tonight. Even if he survives his start, the Angels will eventually have to turn to their bullpen, which is the worst in the Majors. They have a bullpen ERA of 6.82, the worst amongst all teams.
All signs point to the Athletics getting the win tonight.
Pick: Athletics -166
