Angels vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 18
The Milwaukee Brewers look to sweep away the Los Angeles Angels and move one step closer to clinching the NL Central on Thursday afternoon.
The Brewers (93-59) are one of the league’s most pleasant surprises this season and took the first two games against the Angels (69-83) by identical final scores of 9-2.
Milwaukee is once again a big home favorite on Thursday night. Can the Brewers complete the sweep?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers and predictions for Angels vs. Brewers on Thursday night.
Angels vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-127)
- Brewers -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Angels +167
- Brewers -205
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Angels vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (6-11, 4.08 ERA)
- Brewers: Quinn Priester (13-2, 3.25 ERA)
Angels vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 18
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNW, FDSNWI
- Angels record: 69-83
- Brewers record: 93-59
Angels vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- William Contreras OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-141)
Catchers are one of the worst offensive positions in baseball, but don’t tell that to Brewers backstop William Contreras. He regularly hits cleanup for Milwaukee in the middle of a deep lineup.
Contreras is batting .266 with a .768 OPS on the season, and his spot in the lineup gives him plenty of opportunities to drive in runs or score runs himself as he’s racked up 88 runs and 76 RBI this season.
Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi struggles against right-handed hitters. The southpaw allows a .271 average to RHB as opposed to .252 vs. LHP.
Kikuchi hasn’t faced the Brewers yet this season, but Contreras has seen success against him with a home run and single in four at-bats – plus two walks.
Contreras has 2+ HRR in three straight games, four of his last five, and seven of his last nine. He should stay hot at home as the Brewers look to complete the sweep.
Angels vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
The Brewers are still pushing to clinch the NL Central, and should take another step toward it on Thursday night in Milwaukee.
Quinn Priester has been tremendous this season as shown by his 11-2 record, and the Brewers are 16-6 in his 22 starts overall. Milwaukee has also had no trouble against left-handed starters, going 27-16 against southpaws this season.
The Brewers are 50-27 at home, 56-30 as a favorite, and 39-19 as home favorites. The moneyline is safe enough, but given the 18-4 run differential so far in the series, the run line is worth a play here.
Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.