Angels vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 23
Sean Manaea and the New York Mets are looking to complete a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, as they’re keeping pace with the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.
New York has won three games in a row, and it remains just 0.5 games back entering this afternoon’s matchup.
Los Angeles enters this series finale at three games under .500, and it plans on using a bullpen game with reliever Brock Burke (3.38 ERA) set to start this afternoon.
After missing the start of the 2025 season, Manaea is making his third appearance of 2025 and has allowed just two earned runs in 7.1 innings of work.
Here’s a look at this matchup, including the latest odds, best player prop and my prediction on Wednesday.
Angels vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-137)
- Mets -1.5 (+113)
Moneyline
- Angels: +148
- Mets: -181
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under -101)
Angels vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Brock Burke (4-1, 3.38 ERA)
- New York: Sean Manaea (0-1, 2.45 ERA)
Angels vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 23
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FDSW
- Angels record: 49-52
- Mets record: 58-44
Angels vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Sean Manaea OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)
This may seem like a crazy line since Manaea has thrown 3.1 and 4.0 innings in his first two starts,but he’s struck out at least six batters in each of those games, totaling 13 in the 2025 season.
Now, the lefty has a great matchup against an Angels team that averages 9.68 strikeouts per game – the second-most in MLB.
Manaea has thrown 65 and 69 pitches in his first two starts, so if the Mets have a little longer leash with him on Wednesday, he could soar past this number.
Angels vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
The Angels can be a dangerous offense because of all their home-run power (fourth in MLB in homers this season), but I can’t trust them in a bullpen game on Wednesday.
Los Angeles has the third-worst bullpen ERA in MLB (5.06), so I’m not sold on it relying on several arms after Burke to shut down this Mets team.
New York is one of the best teams in MLB at home this season, going 36-16, and it has the advantage on the mound with Manaea starting. While the lefty has yet to work deep into games this season, he has been effective, posting a 2.45 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.
I’ll trust the Mets to complete the sweep at home.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-181 at DraftKings)
