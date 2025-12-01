Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Nuggets)
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis returned from a 14-game absence due to a calf injury on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he did sit out the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
Now, Davis is listed as probable on Monday night for Dallas' Western Conference clash with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Dallas is a major underdog in this game, but the probable tag is a positive sign for Davis' chances of playing in this matchup. The star forward has only appeared in six games this season, averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.
Davis played just under 29 minutes in his return against the Lakers, scoring 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting while pitching in five rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
Here's a look at how to bet on the star forward on Monday night in Denver.
Best Anthony Davis Prop Bet vs. Nuggets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Anthony Davis 8+ Rebounds (-171)
There's a chance that Davis doesn't play his usual complement of minutes on Monday, but he did still play nearly 29 minutes against the Lakers in Friday's loss.
Davis has grabbed eight or more rebounds in four of his six games this season, finishing with double-digit boards in all of those matchup. He also grabbed four rebounds in just six minutes when he was injured against the Indiana Pacers in late October.
I'm buying Davis to clear this line on Monday, even though Denver is No. 2 in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
AD should operate as a center at points in this game with Dereck Lively II banged up and Daniel Gafford listed as doubtful, which should give him more chances to clear the defensive glass.
I wouldn't read too much into the low rebounding numbers in Davis' return, as he's still averaging 15.7 rebound chances per game in the 2025-26 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.