Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Knicks)
Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has not played since Oct. 26 when he injured his hamstring against the Indiana Pacers, but he appears to be making a step towards a return.
Edwards has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks, a positive sign for his chances of playing in this game -- or some time later this week. Edwards was re-evaluated earlier in the week, and it appears that he's responded well since missing the Wolves' last four games.
In three appearances this season, Edwards is averaging 25.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.
While the questionable tag doesn't guarantee that the Timberwolves star returns in this game, it does show that he has a chance to play against New York.
Still, with Edwards' status up in the air, there is another Timberwolves guard that I'm eyeing in the prop market on Wednesday.
Best Timberwolves Prop Bet vs. Knicks
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why I'm betting on Donte DiVincenzo in the prop market with Edwards' status up in the air:
Donte DiVincenzo returns to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, as the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the New York Knicks.
This is a great matchup for DiVincenzo, who is shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range on eight attempts per game.
The Knicks currently rank 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and opponent 3-point percentage (39.6). That sets up well for DiVincenzo, who has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in six games in a row.
He should get plenty of looks from deep on Wednesday night, and even if Anthony Edwards returns, DiVincenzo should remain a key part of the Minnesota rotation after moving into the starting lineup to begin this season.
