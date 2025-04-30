Anthony Edwards Remains Massively Undervalued in NBA Player Prop for Game 5 vs. Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has become one of the better playoff performers in the NBA in recent seasons, and he led the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals in the 2024-25 season.
This season, despite being a major underdog in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Wolves are out to a 3-1 series lead behind a massive Game 4 from Edwards, where he scored 43 points, grabbed nine boards, and dished out six assists.
So, naturally, NBA bettors may be looking to Edwards in the prop market for Wednesday night's Game 5 in Los Angeles.
I've analyzed a few props for Edwards in this matchup, but I keep coming back to a rather shocking line for him in the assists market. Edwards is set at 5.5 assists at DraftKings Sportsbook, yet he's at plus money (+110) to go OVER this line.
Now, Edwards is known for his scoring, but in this series, he has been a willing and capable passer to help this Timberwolves offense. Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best props column why Edwards could be worth a look in this market.
Anthony Edwards Best Prop Bet for Game 5
In Game 4, the Lakers decided to send a bunch of double teams at Anthony Edwards – something he’s seen in this series – and the Wolves star was able to handle it pretty well, dishing out six assists while turning the ball over just one time.
Edwards has six or more dimes in three games in this series, including two games where he picked up a combined 17 dimes.
Even though Mike Conley is starting at the point, the Wolves have played basically all of their crunch time minutes with the ball in Edwards’ hands initiating the offense. In fact, Donte DiVincenzo has been the other guard in closing lineups for the Wolves.
Like many teams, the Wolves want the ball in their best player's hands down the stretch games. That has allowed Edwards to be a playmaker at times, and he's averaging 10.3 potential assists per game in the playoffs.
That's a big reason why I find this prop to be a massive value. During the regular season, Edwards averaged 4.5 assists per game, but he only posted 8.4 potential assists per game. In the playoffs, he's averaging nearly two more potential assists per night, and his assist numbers overall have skyrocketed.
Even though he did not record an assist in Game 2, Edwards is still averaging just under six assists per game for the series.
I think oddsmakers have set the line at the right number, but putting +110 odds on Edwards to go OVER feels like a misprice. For bettors, it's an opportunity to cash in on a plus-money prop for one of the NBA's brightest stars.
