Arch Manning Headlines Opening Heisman Trophy Odds
With one season done, the betting market has already turned to the next one.
The 2025 Futures odds are out for the big betting markets, including the Heisman Trophy, which is highlighted by Texas starting quarterback Arch Manning. Manning is set to take over a loaded Texas offense that is off back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinals appearances, can he help the Longhorns breakthrough?
He is the second choice to LSU returning starter Garrett Nussmeier, who passed for over 4,000 yards last season. The Tigers fell short of the CFP last season, but with a loaded transfer portal class and more experience, Nussmeier is looked at favorably in the betting market.
There will be plenty of contenders heading into the season, including veterans like Cade Klubnik and Drew Allar, who will look to take the next step and grow already strong offenses that have National Championship upside.
However, it’s notable to see the likes of Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Ryan Williams viewed as viable candidates for the award in the wake of Travis Hunter’s award-winning season last year. Can there be back-to-back skill position players as a player like Smith enters the season with a ton of upside for the defending National Champions?
Here’s the early odds for every player listed inside of +5000.
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: +900
- Arch Manning, Texas: +950
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson: +1100
- Drew Allar, Penn State: +1100
- Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee: +1100
- Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State: +1700
- Carson Beck, Miami (Florida): +1800
- Julian Sayin, Ohio State: +1800
- Dante Moore, Oregon: +2000
- LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina: +2000
- Jon Mateer, Oklahoma: +2500
- DJ Lagway, Florida: +2500
- Kevin Jennings, SMU: +3000
- Austin Simmons, Ole Miss: +3000
- Miller Moss, USC: +3300
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia: +3300
- Ryan Williams, Alabama: +3500
- Marcel Reed, Texas A&M: +4000
- Jalon Daniels, Kansas: +4000
- Steve Angeli, Notre Dame: +4500
- Jackson Arnold, Auburn: +4500
