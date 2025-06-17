Is Arike Ogunbowale Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Valkyries vs. Wings)
The Dallas Wings received some positive injury news on Monday night, as star guard Arike Ogunbowale is off the injury report and expected to play on Tuesday against the Golden State Valkyries.
An illness kept Ogunbowale out of practice on Sunday, but it appears that she has recovered enough to suit up in this WNBA Commissioner's Cup clash.
The Wings certainly could use Ogunbowale in the lineup, as they just lost Maddy Siegrist (fractured leg) for a significant chunk of time. Dallas has just one win this season, and it doesn't have many scoring options after Ogunbowale and No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers.
After opening as two-point favorites at home against Golden State, Dallas has moved to a three-point favorite in the latest odds at DraftKings. This is a big step forward for a Dallas team that is in desperate need of a second win in the 2025 season.
Golden State, however, enters this game on a three-game winning streak.
This season, Ogunbowale has struggled a bit with her shot, shooting 35.5 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. She's averaging just 16.6 points per game, her lowest points per game output of her career.
Hopefully, the veteran guard will be able to turn things around for the Wings as they aim to get into the playoff mix in the 2025 season. However, Dallas has already dug a pretty big hole with its slow start to the campaign.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.