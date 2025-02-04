Arizona vs. BYU Prediction, Odds, Key Players for College Basketball Tuesday, Feb. 4
Two surging Big 12 teams will look to score another impressive win on Tuesday night.
After a slow start to Big 12 play, BYU has won four straight, and now host Arizona, who is at the top of the conference standings. The Wildcats have been paced by late game surges over the last week, but will it hold up on the road against a BYU team that is starting to find its stride?
Let’s break it down with our betting preview below!
Arizona vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona: +2.5 (-115)
- BYU: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Arizona: +114
- BYU: -137
Total: 152.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 4
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Marriott Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona Record: 15-6
- BYU Record: 15-6
Arizona vs. BYU Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Caleb Love: It was a wild week for Love, the veteran guard for the Wildcats, who hit a three-quarter court shot on Monday to force overtime against Iowa State at the buzzer in the eventual win, and then dropped 27 points against Arizona State as the team pulled away late in a rivalry game. The volatile guard will look to keep up his fine play on Tuesday night.
BYU
Richie Saunders: The veteran forward is on a tear in Big 12 play, shooting 49% from beyond the arc as his usage continues to rise in league play. With the Cougars on a roll, Saunders has proven to be a big reason why, fresh off a 22 point effort against UCF in a road win.
Arizona vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
BYU’s offense has been devastating for much of the season in terms of shot making. This is a group that is top 10 in the country in effective field goal percentage and a threat to grab any available missed shot.
The group has struggled to protect the ball at times this season, 210th in turnover percentage according to KenPom, but that won’t be a big concern against Arizona, who is outside the top 100 in turnover rate on defense and have seen its number drop by about two percent in Big 12 play.
The Wildcats have been playing its best ball in Big 12 play, but a lot of that has been due to two-way variance from the perimeter. The team is shooting about two percent better from the three-point line and allowing teams to shoot one percent worse.
With some good form its easy to see how Arizona has been able to win against some of the shaky perimeter shooting teams in the Big 12 during this run.
However, on the road I see some harsh regression for the Wildcats. Arizona ranks 311th in away from home rating, per Haslametrics while BYU checks in 16th in the inverse of that, meaning the group thrives on its home court.
With that in mind, look for BYU to win this game behind a strong 3-point shooting effort, the team is ninth in the country in three-point percentage (39.44%) and score a fifth straight win.
PICK: BYU ML (-137, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
