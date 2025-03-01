Arizona vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 1
Arizona and Iowa State meet for the second time this season after one of the most thrilling games of the college basketball season last month when Caleb Love’s three-quarter court heave forced overtime for Arizona as the team rallied to beat the Cyclones.
Iowa State will welcome Arizona to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday night in hopes of evening the series score and getting back on track after battling injuries of late. The hope is that Kehon Gilbert will return to the floor for the Cyclones on Saturday night after missing the last two games, and for the team to snap its two game losing streak.
Despite the recent skid, the Cyclones are still a modest favorite on Saturday. Will the team hold up? Here’s our betting preview for this primetime showdown.
Arizona vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona: +5.5 (-105)
- Iowa State: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Arizona: +195
- Iowa State: -240
Total: 151.5 (Over -115//Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona Record: 19-9
- Iowa StateRecord: 21-7
Arizona vs. Iowa State Best Prop Bets
Arizona
Henri Veesaar OVER 9.5 Points (-130)
The big man didn’t play much against Iowa State, only 16 minutes, but since he has firmly taken over as the team’s key cog in the paint.
The sophomore has played 20 or more minutes in every game since, reaching double figures in all but one.
The Cyclones do a good job of shutting off the interior for opponents, but Veesaar has been a solid three-point threat at times, making 12 of his 34 three-point attempts, which can be utilized against the bruising ISU frontcourt.
Iowa State
Curtis Jones UNDER 16.5 Points (-122)
Jones was eased back into the rotation after missing the Houston game last Saturday, playing 29 minutes in the team’s loss to Oklahoma State on the road.
Jones is more than capable of going off, but it’s worth noting that he had possibly the worst game of the season in the first meeting against Arizona, missing all eight of his three-point attempts.
With the return of Gilbert likely coming on Saturday, Jones can possibly have a minimized role on Saturday on top of the fact that he still may be working his way back from injury, I’ll go under.
Arizona vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Iowa State narrowly lost the first meeting, withstanding a poor shooting game from the perimeter to being a miraculous heave from Caleb Love from winning the game on the road.
The Cyclones were loose with the ball in the loss, turning it over 18 times but did dominate on the interior, shooting 51% on two’s and should be able to flex its muscles a bit more on defense on its home floor, one of the best in the country.
Meanwhile, I believe Iowa State’s turnover woes may not play as much of a factor given Arizona’s issues pressing the ball all season, hovering around the national average in turnover percentage. In addition, ISU is shooting a blistering 44.7% from beyond the arc at Hilton Coliseum, the 15th best mark at home in the country.
Following two losses in a row due in large part to injuries along the roster, the return of Gilbert and another game back for Jones should have ISU operating closer to its optimal efficiency on both ends and score a home win and cover.
PICK: Iowa State -5.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
