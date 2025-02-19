Arkansas vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 19
The first year of the John Calipari era in Arkansas has not gone to plan. The Razorbacks are 15-10 overall and just 4-8 in the SEC and now they have a tall order in front of them in the No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers.
Can the Hogs pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season, or will Auburn cruise to another easy win? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and then I'll break down my best bets.
Arkansas vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Arkansas +16.5 (-118)
- Auburn -16.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Arkansas +1000
- Auburn -2100
Total: 152.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arkansas vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 19
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Neville Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arkansas Record: 15-10
- Auburn Record: 23-2
Arkansas vs. Auburn Best Prop Bets
Johni Broome OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125 via BetMGM Sportsbook)
Johni Broome is one of the best rebounders in the country, averaging 10.9 rebounds per game which is the fifth amongst all players. Now, he and the Tigers get to face an Arkansas team that has struggled in that area. The Razorbacks grab just 48.8% of rebounds when playing on the road. That should set Broome up to grab plenty of boards tonight.
Arkansas vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
I believe this matchup is a lot closer than the records indicate. These two teams rank a lot closer in most metrics than you'd think at first look. For example, Auburn enters the game ranking 17th in effective field goal percentage and 37th in defensive efficiency while Arkansas ranks 89th and 38th in those two categories.
Yes, Auburn has the advantage in both of them, but is it a big enough advantage to justify a 16.5-point spread? I don't think so. I'll take the points with the Razorbacks.
Pick: Arkansas +16.5 (-118 via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!