Arkansas vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
Both Arkansas and Kansas had disappointing seasons, but they did enough to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament and now they'll face each other in the opening round in a No. 7 vs. No. 10 showdown.
Let's take a look at the odds, key players, and best bet for this intriguing Round of 64 matchup.
Arkansas vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Arkansas +4.5 (-110)
- Kansas -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arkansas +165
- Kansas -200
Total
- OVER 145.5 (-115)
- UNDER 145.5 (-105)
Arkansas vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Arkansas Record: 20-13
- Kansas Record: 21-12
Arkansas vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch
Arkansas
Adou Thiero: Adou Thiero leads the Razorbacks in both points (15.6) and rebounds (6.0) per game. He's going to play a big role in defending the likes of Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, making his role a key one for this first round matchup.
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson: It's Hunter Dickinson's last chance of winning a national championship and he's without question, the most important player on this Jayhawks team. Kansas will have a chance to go on a run if Dickson brings his "A" game.
Arkansas vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
Hunter Dickinson creates a tough matchup for the Arkansas offense that relies heavily on attacking the interior of their opponents. They won't be able to do that against Dickinson and the Jayhawks defense that ranks 18th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 46.1% from two-point range.
Kansas has a bit of an issue with turnovers this season, ranking 151st in turnover rate, but that shouldn't be an issue against an Arkansas team that's not much better in that area, coming in at 136th.
There's nothing I see in the Razorbacks to make me think they're the better team in this matchup.
Pick: Kansas -4.5 (-110) via BetMGM
