Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
Vanderbilt did wonders for its NCAA Tournament hopes by beating Missouri at home in overtime over the weekend while Arkansas got blown out on the road by South Carolina.
With two teams battling for positioning in the March Madness race, the two face each other on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks tournament hopes can use a road win, but oddsmakers aren’t all that confident in them, making the visitors a modest road underdog.
Here’s how to bet on Tuesday’s SEC matchup.
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arkansas: +7.5 (-110)
- Vanderbilt: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arkansas: +260
- Vanderbilt: -330
Total: 149.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Arkansas Record: 17-12
- Vanderbilt Record: 20-9
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Best Prop Bets
Arkansas
Zvonimir Ivisic OVER 13.5 Points (-115)
Ivisic has been up-and-down in his first season with Arkansas, but this matchup should suit the 7’2” sophomore quite nicely.
Sure, he had only six points in a blowout loss against South Carolina, but the shaky front court play of Vanderbilt will set up Ivisic to have a game more similar to the prior two games in which he had an average of 19 points.
The Commodores lack the size on the interior to handle Ivisic, who can feast from in close, but also showcase his 40% from deep. Overall, Vanderbilt is last in SEC effective field goal percentage and this matchup should lead to a big outing from Ivisic.
Vanderbilt
Jason Edwards UNDER 17.5 Points (-105)
The Arkansas defense is among the best in the SEC and with elite length on the perimeter can funnel the likes of Edwards off the three-point line.
The North Texas transfer hasn’t gone over this mark in four straight games as his efficiency continues to crater in SEC play, down to a 48% effective field goal percentage against league opponents.
Against a Razorbacks defense that has emerged as one of the best in the country, I’ll fade Edwards once again.
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
With a high total, I’m going to bet the under between two below average pace offenses on Tuesday night.
Vanderbilt has had two outlier circumstances push its last two games over with an extraordinary amount of late game free throws against Texas A&M and a near buzzer beater forced overtime against Missouri.
Overall, the offense is 10th in SEC effective field goal percentage and isn’t a threat to generate a ton of extras with the league’s second lowest free throw and 10th highest offensive rebounding percentage.
Against a strong Arkansas defense, I think we see Vanderbilt struggle to get into the 80’s like this total implies.
Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are fresh off a lifeless effort at South Carolina, scoring only 53 points on the heels of an overtime fueled high scoring affair.
Seems familiar? It’s time to sell both offenses and take the under at a big number.
PICK: UNDER 149.5 (-105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
