Army vs. Navy Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 16
This year’s installment of America’s Game is coming to M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday. Navy will face Army as a 6.5-point favorite and both its losses came against teams that finished the year inside the top 25. The Black Knights might have their work cut out for them.
The Midshipmen finished the regular season with the second most rushing yards in the country. Only Jacksonville State could top their mark of 3,284. The Black Knights were also a top-10 team in rushing yards with 2,826, though. Will Navy handle business with ease again this weekend?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Army vs. Navy Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Army: +6.5 (-110)
- Navy: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Army: +195
- Navy: -245
Total: 38.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Army vs. Navy How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Army record: 6-5
- Navy record: 9-2
Army vs. Navy Key Players to Watch
Army
Cale Hellums: Hellums has been underwhelming as a passer with 504 yards and completion percentage of 50.7, but his legs have been a big-time weapon for Army. He’s rushed for a team-high 1,078 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Hellums has tallied more than 100 rushing yards in five games this season and will need to be productive in this matchup to prevent Navy from pulling away.
Navy
Blake Horvath: Horvath has been one of Navy’s more prolific passers in recent years. He’s thrown for 1,390 yards and nine scores while rushing for 1,040 yards and 14 scores this season. Horvath torched Army with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns last year and will be instrumental in his team’s plan to secure a second straight victory in the rivalry.
Army vs. Navy Prediction and Pick
Navy secured a 31-13 win against Army last year, but this college football rivalry can be unpredictable. However, one trend has been very telling in the head-to-head matchups between these squads.
The winning team in this pairing is 9-0-1 against the spread since 2015, and that makes the Midshipmen’s odds enticing. They have one of the nation’s best rushing attacks and outclass Army through the air by a significant margin.
The game will be played at a neutral venue, but Navy had a much better regular season and will remain in Maryland. That home support could give the favorites more of an edge.
If you think Navy will win straight up, you should bet on them to cover and get more bang for your buck.
PICK: Navy -6.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
