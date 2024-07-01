Aryna Sabalenka's Surprising Withdrawal from Wimbledon Shakes Up Odds
Stunning news came out of England on Monday that impacts the women's bracket for Wimbledon.
The second choice to win 2024 Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka, has withdrawn from the grass Grand Slam ahead of the first round due to a shoulder injury. Sabalenka has yet to capture the crown at the All England Club, but her big serve has made her a threat on grass for several years. However, she is not fit to play.
Sabalenka’s withdrawal is a massive shakeup to a fairly wide open tournament field. While Iga Swiatek is the favorite to win her first Wimbledon, she is far from an odds on favorite, meaning that there can be plenty of parity throughout this tournament.
Here are the updated odds from FanDuel Sportsbook for 2024 Wimbledon.
2024 Wimbledon Odds
- Iga Swiatek: +290
- Elena Rybakina: +430
- Coco Gauff: +460
- Ons Jabeur: +1000
- Madison Keys: +1600
- Naomi Osaka: +1600
- Emma Raducanu: +1800
- Jessica Pegula: +2000
- Mirra Andreeva: +2100
- Qinwen Zheng: +3100
- Daria Kasatkina: +3300
- Jelena Ostapenko: +3700
- Katie Boulter: +3700
- Marketa Vondrousova: +4100
- Karolina Muchova: +5000
Sabalenka Injury Opens Up Wimbledon Bracket
Sabalenka was the second choice to win Wimbledon, a two-time semifinalist, so the bottom half of the draw is now open for a fairly surprising entrant to make a run in London.
There has been steady odds movement for all players, but namely Coco Gauff, who is in Sabalenka’s side of the draw. Gauff has gone from +600 to +460 on the news that the world No. 3 is out of the field.
Gauff is still searching for a banner result here. After breaking through in 2019, Gauff has not advanced past the fourth round (done once after 2019, in 2021), but this draw has opened up nicely for the No. 2 player in the world.
Meanwhile, Swiatek has continued to gain steam as the favorite to win her first title in this Grand Slam, now +290 as her biggest challenger has dropped out.
