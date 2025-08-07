A's vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 7
There are only four games set to take place across Major League Baseball on Thursday, but we do have an afternoon matchup with the Athletics and Washington Nationals set to face off at Noon ET.
Neither team has any hope of making the MLB Playoffs, but that doesn't mean we can't place a couple of wagers and enjoy some afternoon baseball. In this article, I'm going to break down the odds for the game, and then I'll give you two of my best bets to place.
Athletics vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Athletics -1.5 (+106)
- Nationals +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline
- Athletics -144
- Nationals +122
Total
- Over 9 (-104)
- Under 9 (-118)
Athletics vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Jacob Lopez, LHP (4-6, 3.99 ERA)
- Washington: Mitchell Parker, LHP (7-11, 5.35 ERA)
Athletics vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 7
- Time: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, NBCSCA, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Athletics Record: 50-66
- Nationals Record: 45-68
Athletics vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shea Langeliers Home Run (+300) via DraftKings
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm backing the Athletics' catcher to hit a home run:
The Athletics are set to take on Mitchell Parker of the Washington Nationals, who is a left-handed pitcher with a 5.35 ERA, which means we should target a batter who has thrived against lefties this season. That leads me to the Athletics' catcher, Shea Langeliers, who has a .677 slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers. He already has 22 home runs on the season, showing us his plethora of power, and he's in a great spot to hit a 23rd home run this afternoon.
Athletics vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
The Athletics offense has been one of the hottest in the Majors since the All-Star Break. In that time frame, the Athletics have an OPS of .838, which is the second-best mark amongst all teams. The Nationals have been on the other end of the spectrum, ranking 27th in OPS (.666) since the pause in play.
Not only do the Athletics have a significant advantage offensively, but they have a huge edge in the starting pitching matchup as well. Jacob Lopez (3.99 ERA) will get the start for the Athletics, while Mitchell Parker (5.35 ERA) gets the start for the Nationals.
I'll back the Athletics to get the job done in this matinee matchup.
Pick: Athletics -144 via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!