Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Eugenio Suarez)
We have a small MLB slate set for today, with only four games scheduled across the Majors. That means we need to take advantage of the few opportunities we have to make a few dollars, so I'm going to target three players to hit a home run during today's action.
Let's dive into my top home run picks for today, including Eugenio Suarez of the Mariners.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Shea Langeliers Home Run (+300) via DraftKings
- Eugenio Suarez Home Run (+375) via BetMGM
- Kyle Stowers Home Run (+400) via BetMGM
Shea Langeliers Home Run (+300)
The Athletics are set to take on Mitchell Parker of the Washington Nationals, who is a left-handed pitcher with a 5.35 ERA, which means we should target a batter who has thrived against lefties this season. That leads me to the Athletics' catcher, Shea Langeliers, who has a .677 slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers. He already has 22 home runs on the season, showing us his plethora of power, and he's in a great spot to hit a 23rd home run this afternoon.
Eugenio Suarez Home Run (+375)
Eugenio Suarez has hit 37 home runs this season and has already hit one in his first six games with the Seattle Mariners. Tonight, he and the Mariners get to take on the Shane Smith (4.25 ERA) and the lowly White Sox bullpen. We can feel confident that at least a couple of home runs will be hit by the Mariners tonight, so let's target Suarez to record on at almost 4-1 odds.
Kyle Stowers Home Run (+400)
Of the eight starting pitchers set to take the mound today, it's Carlos Carrasco of the Atlanta Braves who has the highest home run rate, allowing 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. To try to take advantage of that, let's target Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins, who has a .564 slugging percentage and 25 home runs this season.
