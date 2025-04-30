A's vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 30
Wednesday night's MLB action will wrap up with an AL West showdown between the Athletics and Texas Rangers.
The two teams split the first two matchups in their four-game set, so tonight's winner will guarantee they will tie the series at worst. Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bets.
Athletics vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (-162)
- Rangers -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Athletics +130
- Rangers -155
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Athletics vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 30
- Game Time: 8:05 PM EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+
- Athletics Record: 15-15
- Rangers Record: 16-14
Athletics vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Luis Severino, RHP - (1-3, 3.49 ERA)
- Texas: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP - (2-2, 2.21 ERA)
Athletics vs. Rangers Best Prop Bet
- Nathan Eovaldi UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+102) via FanDuel
One of the biggest strengths for the Athletics this season has been their plate discipline. They have struck out on just 19.8% of their plate appearances, the fifth-lowest rate in the Majors. To take advantage of that, I'm going to take the UNDER on Nathan Eovaldi's strikeout total. He has failed to reach six strikeouts in two of his six starts this season.
Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm backing the Athletics to be winning at the end of the fifth inning:
Don't discount the Athletics, who are ninth in the Majors in OPS this season, far ahead of the Rangers, who come in at 15th in that stat. Luis Severino gets the start for them tonight, and the veteran pitcher's 3.49 ERA makes the Athletics an interesting underdog option.
I don't trust the Athletics' bullpen, which ranks far below the Rangers', but I'm willing to take them on the First 5 Inning moneyline at +130.
Pick: Athletics First 5 ML (+130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
