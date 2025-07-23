A's vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 23
Jacob deGrom struck out nine A’s over six innings Tuesday night, all while Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia each homered to lead the Rangers to a 6-2 win over the A’s.
Texas now has a chance to complete the sweep Wednesday behind Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.91 ERA), who’s coming off 5 ⅔ shutout innings against Detroit and owns a 3.30 ERA at home this season.
Oakland counters with lefty JP Sears (7-8, 5.13 ERA), who gave up six earned runs in just four innings his last time out and has struggled with consistency all year and owns a 4.78 ERA on the road.
Here are my predictions for the series finale.
Athletics vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (-178)
- Rangers -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Athletics (+120)
- Rangers (-142)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-112)
- Under 8.5 (-108)
Athletics vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: JP Sears (7-8, 5.13 ERA)
- Rangers: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.91 ERA)
Athletics vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Steinbrennner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Sun, CHSN
Athletics vs. Rangers Prop Bet
- Brent Rooker Home Run (+300 at FanDuel)
Rooker has been a popular home run target since he leads the A’s with a .293 average and a .562 slugging percentage on the year. He’ll face Corbin, who has allowed consistent hard contact throughout 2025 while Rooker is one of Oakland’s best lefty-crushers thanks to his power-focused swing path and ability to drive the ball to both gaps.
Corbin’s above-average whiff and chase rates don’t worry me in this spot, as Rooker’s high-contact, high-leverage approach plays well against pitchers with questionable underlying stuff.
Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
The sharp money is on the A’s Wednesday despite the back-to-back losses to start the series. They’ve owned Corbin in the past, slashing .320 with seven extra-base hits and just 13 strikeouts in 64 plate appearances. Corbin’s underlying Statcast numbers like opponent exit velocity and a suspiciously low barrel rate hint at regression ahead. Besides, even with recent struggles, the A’s are top-tier against left-handed pitching.
Sears advanced metrics suggest a deserved ERA closer to 4.00. He’s limited Texas hitters to a .237 average over 139 PAs and has the advantage of facing a Rangers lineup that ranks just 28th in both batting average and OBP. Sears’ recent blowup start may dissuade the public, but the peripherals and matchup suggest a strong bounce-back is likely.
Pick: A’s (+120 at FanDuel)
