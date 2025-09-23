Astros vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 23
The Houston Astros are battling for the final AL Wild Card spot as they visit the Athletics for a three-game set.
Houston was swept by Seattle over the weekend to fall behind in the AL West race and turn its attention to the Wild Card race.
The Athletics return home after getting shut out in their last two games in Pittsburgh.
Can the Astros turn it around to make the playoffs?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Athletics on Tuesday night.
Astros vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+135)
- Athletics +1.5 (-165)
Moneyline
- Astros -111
- Athletics -110
Total
- 10.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Astros vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Cristian Javier (2-3, 4.45 ERA)
- Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (10-11, 4.17 ERA)
Astros vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, September 23
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, NBCSCA
- Astros record: 84-72
- Athletics record: 73-83
Astros vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets
Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jeffrey Springs OVER 14.5 Outs (-129)
Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs has put together a solid first season with the club, all things considered. After finding his game in Tampa Bay, Springs has thrown a career-high 166 innings across 31 games (29 starts) while posting some solid numbers overall.
Springs takes the hill for his final start of the season on Tuesday night, and he’ll be looking to make it a good one. He didn’t allow an earned run last time out, but only lasted four innings in Boston. That’s been unusual for the southpaw, who has gone at least five innings in 24 of 31 appearances.
The lefthander hasn’t minded pitching at a minor-league park. He’s gotten through at least five innings in 11 of 14 appearances at home this season, and should close out the year with another one.
Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
The Athletics failed to score in their final two games against the Pirates and now face an Astros team that is desperate after a weekend sweep. Houston is getting a bit disrespected here in a pick’em line given the situation.
The Astros are 38-37 on the road this season while the Athletics are 33-42 at home. Houston has also fared well against middling teams like the A’s, going 35-26 against teams with winning percentages between .460 and .540, with the Athletics 26-37 against that same bucket of opponents.
Look for Houston to get back on track against the A’s on Tuesday night.
Pick: Astros moneyline (-111)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock eight $25 bonus bets and a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket when you claim the latest promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.