Astros vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 24
The Houston Astros are on the outside looking in of the playoff race after suffering their fourth straight loss on Tuesday night.
The Athletics took down Houston 5-1 in the series opener after being shut out in Pittsburgh in their previous two contests.
Can the Astros turn it around to save their playoff hopes?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Athletics on Wednesday night.
Astros vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+126)
- Athletics +1.5 (-154)
Moneyline
- Astros -133
- Athletics +109
Total
- 9 (Over -110/Under -110)
Astros vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Hunter Brown (12-8, 2.30 ERA)
- Athletics: Luis Severino (7-11, 4.72 ERA)
Astros vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, September 24
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, NBCSCA
- Astros record: 84-73
- Athletics record: 74-83
Astros vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hunter Brown UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-115)
Astros starter Hunter Brown made the All-Star Game for the first time this season, and he’s followed that up with a fantastic second half.
After posting a 2.43 ERA in the first half, Browns has allowed just 15 ER in 65.1 IP (2.07 ERA) through 11 starts since the break. He allowed three earned runs in his first start after the break and has yet to allow more than two in a game since then – a span of 10 straight starts.
Pitching at the hitter-friendly Sutter Park does make me hesitate a bit with this pick, but Brown has allowed two total runs to the Athletics in 11 innings this season, albeit both of those starts were at home.
Still, the A’s only had one run through four innings on Tuesday night after putting up goose eggs in their previous two contests. Brown should silence the A’s as he hopes to help his team to the playoffs.
Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
The Athletics failed to score in their final two games against the Pirates and now face an Astros team that is desperate after a weekend sweep. Houston is getting a bit disrespected here in a pick’em line given the situation.
The Astros are 38-37 on the road this season while the Athletics are 33-42 at home. Houston has also fared well against middling teams like the A’s, going 35-26 against teams with winning percentages between .460 and .540, with the Athletics 26-37 against that same bucket of opponents.
Look for Houston to get back on track against the A’s on Tuesday night.
Pick: Astros moneyline (-111)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock eight $25 bonus bets and a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket when you claim the latest promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.