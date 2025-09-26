Astros vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 26
The Houston Astros are looking to stay in the AL Wild Card race as they visit the Los Angeles Angels for their final regular-season series.
Houston ended a five-game losing streak in which it scored a total of eight runs with an 11-5 victory over the Athletics on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Angels have lost 12 of their last 14 games.
Can Houston keep its playoff push going against the Angels?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Angels on Friday night.
Astros vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+117)
- Angels +1.5 (-143)
Moneyline
- Astros -138
- Angels +114
Total
- 9 (Over -110/Under -110)
Astros vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Jason Alexander (4-2, 4.83 ERA)
- Angels: Kyle Hendricks (8-10, 4.79 ERA)
Astros vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 26
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, FDSNW
- Astros record: 85-74
- Angels record: 71-88
Astros vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Taylor Ward OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+151)
Angels outfielder Taylor Ward is finishing the season strong. He’s quietly hit a career-best 36 roundtrippers this season while surpassing the 100-RBI mark for the first time as well.
Ward has homered in two straight games and three of his last four contests. He’s still batting just .228, but he’s hitting .370 with five home runs during a modest seven-game hitting streak.
Alexander has been treading water for a while for the Astros and got lit up for seven runs in 1.1 innings last time out.
Take these plus odds for Ward to either hit a double, home run, or get a multi-hit game on Friday night.
Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
I broke down this game in SI Betting’s Walk-Off Wagers article, and I’m expecting a high-scoring game:
The Astros and Angels should be in for a high-scoring game on Friday night as Houston pushes for a Wild Card spot.
We have a battle between two pitchers with ERAs close to five with Jason Alexander (4.83 ERA) facing off against Kyle Hendricks (4.79 ERA).
Alexander allowed seven runs while getting just four outs against the Mariners last time out as his underwhelming underlying metrics caught up with him. Hendricks also had a horrid start recently, allowing nine runs in 3.1 innings to those same Mariners on September 14.
The Astros broke out of a slump in a big way with 11 runs on Thursday against the Athletics, and the Angels scored at least three runs in all three games against Kansas City.
These teams should be able to get to double-digit runs on Friday night.
Pick: OVER 9 (-110)
