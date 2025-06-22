Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Astros to Beat Angels in Los Angeles)
Teams across the Majors will wrap up their respective series on Sunday night, and if you're looking for some bets to place, you're in the right spot.
I have three bets locked in for Sunday's action, including a bet on the Astros to take down the Angels in Los Angeles. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Red Sox +136 vs. Giants via FanDuel
- Astros -110 vs. Angels via Caesars
- Mets vs. Phillies OVER 9.5 (-102) via FanDuel
Red Sox vs. Giants Prediction
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the best teams in the Majors when facing left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS improves from .719 against righties to .789 against lefties, which is the fourth-best mark amongst all teams.
This afternoon, they'll face a lefty starter in Robbie Ray of the Giants. Ray got off to a strong start to his season, but he has allowed 2+ earned runs in his last three games. His 3.09 FIP also indicates we could see some continued regression from him.
If you want an underdog to back today, the Red Sox are the bet for you.
Pick: Red Sox +136
Astros vs. Angels Prediction
The Astros and Angels are set to face off in an AL West showdown between two teams who are trending in opposite directions. The Astros rank seventh in the Majors in OPS over the past two weeks, while the Angels rank 27th at .637 while also batting just .211. With the starting pitchers largely a wash with Ryan Gusto (4.31 ERA) set to take on Kyle Hendricks (4.79 ERA), I'm going to take the hotter of the two offenses to get the job done.
Pick: Astros -110
Mets vs. Phillies Prediction
The Mets finally broke their losing streak on Saturday, and now their offense has shown signs of waking up. Tonight's series finale will now feature two offenses that rank in the top nine in OPS over the past two weeks. The Phillies rank fifth (.792) in that stretch while the Mets (.787) come in at ninth.
Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Phillies tonight, and he has stumbled of late, allowing a combined 25 earned runs across his last four starts. That, paired with two hot offenses, leads me to believe we're going to see a high-scoring affair on Sunday Night Baseball. I'll bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-102)
