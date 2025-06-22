SI

Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Astros to Beat Angels in Los Angeles)

Iain MacMillan

The Astros are set to take on the Angels on Sunday.
The Astros are set to take on the Angels on Sunday. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Teams across the Majors will wrap up their respective series on Sunday night, and if you're looking for some bets to place, you're in the right spot.

I have three bets locked in for Sunday's action, including a bet on the Astros to take down the Angels in Los Angeles. Let's dive into them.

Top MLB Picks Today

Red Sox vs. Giants Prediction

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the best teams in the Majors when facing left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS improves from .719 against righties to .789 against lefties, which is the fourth-best mark amongst all teams.

This afternoon, they'll face a lefty starter in Robbie Ray of the Giants. Ray got off to a strong start to his season, but he has allowed 2+ earned runs in his last three games. His 3.09 FIP also indicates we could see some continued regression from him.

If you want an underdog to back today, the Red Sox are the bet for you.

Pick: Red Sox +136

Astros vs. Angels Prediction

The Astros and Angels are set to face off in an AL West showdown between two teams who are trending in opposite directions. The Astros rank seventh in the Majors in OPS over the past two weeks, while the Angels rank 27th at .637 while also batting just .211. With the starting pitchers largely a wash with Ryan Gusto (4.31 ERA) set to take on Kyle Hendricks (4.79 ERA), I'm going to take the hotter of the two offenses to get the job done.

Pick: Astros -110

Mets vs. Phillies Prediction

The Mets finally broke their losing streak on Saturday, and now their offense has shown signs of waking up. Tonight's series finale will now feature two offenses that rank in the top nine in OPS over the past two weeks. The Phillies rank fifth (.792) in that stretch while the Mets (.787) come in at ninth.

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Phillies tonight, and he has stumbled of late, allowing a combined 25 earned runs across his last four starts. That, paired with two hot offenses, leads me to believe we're going to see a high-scoring affair on Sunday Night Baseball. I'll bet the OVER.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-102)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting