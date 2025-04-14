Astros vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 14
The Houston Astros hit the road on Monday as they attempt to get to .500 on the season against Sonny Gray and the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals are 3-0 with Gray – their ace – on the mound this season, but they find themselves in a pick’em scenario on Monday against Houston left Framber Valdez.
Both of these teams are just 7-8 to start the 2025 season, and it’s been poor pitching that has spoiled a hot start at the plate for the Cardinals. St. Louis is 23rd in MLB in team ERA but third in the league in OPS.
Will it be able to right the ship a bit with Gray on the mound?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s interleague clash.
Astros vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+160)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Astros: -108
- Cardinals: -112
Total
- 7 (Over -108/Under -112)
Astros vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Framber Valdez (1-1, 2.50 ERA)
- St. Louis: Sonny Gray (2-0. 4.50 ERA)
Astros vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 14
- Time: 7:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSMW, SCHN
- Astros record: 7-8
- Cardinals record: 7-8
Astros vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets
Houston Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop bet picks – Daily Dinger – why Yordan Alvarez is worth a look on Monday night:
I keep going back to the well for Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez even though he has just one homer in the 2025 season.
Alvarez has hit at least 30 home runs in each of the last four seasons, and he has a good matchup on Monday against Sonny Gray, who has given up four homers already this season.
Gray enters this matchup with a 4.50 ERA, and he’s allowed at least one long ball in every start. While Alvarez isn’t off to a fast start, something is going to change eventually for the All-Star. I don’t mind him at this price on Monday night.
Astros vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Even though the Cardinals have won all of Gray’s starts in 2025, I can’t get behind them in this matchup.
Let’s start with the pitchers.
Valdez has allowed just 10 hits in 18.0 innings of work this season, although he was done in by four walks in his lone loss this season. He’ll need to keep that in check against a St. Louis team that is 15th in MLB in walks drawn in 2025.
However, Valdez doesn’t allow a ton of baserunners overall, and the Astros held on to win two low-scoring games in his other starts.
Meanwhile, St. Louis has needed to give Gray some run support – not so much because of his performance – but because of the team’s bullpen. Gray has a decent 4.50 ERA and 4.63 FIP, allowing 12 hits and eight runs in 16.0 innings of work.
However, the St. Louis bullpen is one of the worst in baseball so far this season, posting a 4.35 ERA.
If these starters end up keeping things close early, I trust the Houston bullpen (3.30 ERA) more to close this out.
Pick: Astros Moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)
