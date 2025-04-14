Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Mookie Betts to Hit Fourth Homer)
Every day, the SI Betting team delivers picks for a few players to hit a home run in Major League Baseball.
With 10 games on Monday as several teams begin new series, there are a few players to target on the slate.
So, what goes into a home-run bet? Usually, there are several factors involved including a player’s recent performance, the ballpark that the game is played in and how each hitter fares against the starting pitcher on the mound.
For the 10 games on Monday, I’ve settled into a couple of players that I think have a solid chance to go deep tonight.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, April 14
- Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+550)
- Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+550)
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has an ideal matchup on Monday night, as he’s set at +550 to go deep against Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela.
This season, Senzatela has given up a whopping 27 hits in 14.0 innings of work, and he was rocked for eight runs and two homers in his last outing. The Rockies righty has struggled with his WHIP in the past, and this season appears to be no different.
In his career against Senzatela, Betts has some insane numbers. The former MVP is hitting .450 (9-for-20) with two doubles and two homers against the Rockies right-hander.
Betts has already gone deep three times this season, and this may be one of the pitchers that he has seen the best in the NL West. I love him at this price on Monday.
Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+340)
I keep going back to the well for Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez even though he has just one homer in the 2025 season.
Alvarez has hit at least 30 home runs in each of the last four seasons, and he has a good matchup on Monday against Sonny Gray, who has given up four homers already this season.
Gray enters this matchup with a 4.50 ERA, and he’s allowed at least one long ball in every start. While Alvarez isn’t off to a fast start, something is going to change eventually for the All-Star. I don’t mind him at this price on Monday night.
