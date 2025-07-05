Astros vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, July 5
The Houston Astros steamrolled the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of this potential World Series preview, beating them by a final score of 18-1 on Friday night.
The two teams will continue their marquee interleague series on Saturday night as the Dodgers look to even things up. Baseball fans will get a chance to see Shohei Ohtani back on the mound for his fourth start of the season.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's must-watch matchup.
Astros vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Astros +1.5 (-176)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Astros +124
- Dodgers -146
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Astros vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Framber Valdez, LHP (9-4, 2.72 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani, RHP (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
Astros vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Astros Record: 53-35
- Dodgers Record: 56-33
Astros vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani UNDER 1.5 Strikeouts (+140) via DraftKings
Shohei Ohtani is expected to pitch two innings for the second time so far this season, but I have some questions about whether or not he's going to be able to record two strikeouts. He recorded just one in two innings in his last start against the Royals, and now he's facing an Astros team that has a strikeout rate of just 19.5% over the last 30 days, the fourth-best mark in the Majors in that time frame.
Astros vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in this interleague showdown.
The pitching matchup in this game is too good for this total to be this high, as Framber Valdez (2.72 ERA) will take on Shohei Ohtani (2.25 ERA). Ohtani is only expected to pitch two innings in this one, but those will still be two solid innings of play from the MVP.
I also have some concerns surrounding the Dodgers' offense, which has been middling of late. They rank ninth in OPS over the past 30 days and 13th in that stat over the past two weeks. This has all the makings of a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-110)
