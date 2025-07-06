Astros vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 6
The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up a three-game set on Sunday as they look to build on their leads atop their respective divisions.
Houston has a chance to pull off a sweep on Sunday after outscoring Los Angeles 24-5 over the first two games of this series. However, the Astros have Ryan Gusto (4.90 ERA) on the mound in this series finale.
The Dodgers will counter with youngster Emmet Sheehan, who is making his second appearance in 2025.
Can Los Angeles salvage one game against one of the top teams in the American League? Oddsmakers have the Dodgers set as sizable favorites at home to get it done.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop and more for Sunday’s action.
Astros vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Astros +1.5 (-132)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+109)
Moneyline
- Astros: +156
- Dodgers: -192
Total
- 9 (Over -118/Under -103)
Astros vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Ryan Gusto (5-3. 4.90 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
Astros vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 6
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, SCHN
- Astros record: 54-35
- Dodgers record: 56-34
Astros vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+160)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why Shohei Ohtani should break out of his week-long slump on Sunday:
Shohei Ohtani has been slumping a bit this week – he’s hitting just .136 – but he does have seven homers over his last 28 days.
On Sunday, Ohtani will face Houston Astros righty Ryan Gusto, who has worked both as a starter and out of the bullpen, allowing 10 homers in 64.1 innings of work. Gusto has a 4.90 ERA, and he’s allowed four home runs over his last three outings.
Ohtani has been elite against right-handed pitching all season, posting a .271/.403/.652 slash line with 24 home runs. This price isn’t great, but the three-time MVP is hard to pass up in this prop market.
Astros vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
This season, the Dodgers are one of the best OVER teams in the league, going 50-38-2 through their first 90 games.
While Sheehan had a strong first outing in 2025, he also posted a 4.92 ERA in MLB in the 2023 season for the Dodgers.
Houston and Los Angeles are tied for the best batting average in MLB (.261) this season, and the Astros rank fifth in runs scored over the last 30 days while the Dodgers rank fourth.
This pitching matchup doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence, as Gusto has an ERA that is pushing 5.00 in the 2025 season.
These teams combined for 19 runs (18 by Houston) in the first game of this series and 10 on Saturday. I wouldn’t be shocked to see this total cleared again on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: OVER 9 (-118 at DraftKings)
