Astros vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, June 7
The Houston Astros have won two straight games and now hold the top spot in the AL West at 35-28. They'll look to build on that lead as they face the Cleveland Guardians for the second game of their three-game set.
The Guardians are 7.5 games behind the Tigers in the AL Central, but they're still firmly in the wild card picture.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Saturday's American League showdown.
Astros vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+150)
- Guardians +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline
- Astros -118
- Guardians +100
Total
- Over 7 (-112)
- Under 7 (-108)
Astros vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 7
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Guardians TV Presented by Progressive, Space City Home Network
- Astros Record: 35-28
- Guardians Record: 33-29
Astros vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Hunter Brown, RHP (8-3, 1.83 ERA)
- Cleveland: Gavin Williams, RHP (5-3, 3.79 ERA)
Astros vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hunter Brown OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+115) via DraftKings
Hunter Brown has recorded 7+ strikeouts in eight of his 12 starts this season, yet the OVER on 6.5 strikeouts is set at +115 at DraftKings. The Guardians enter today's game striking out on 23.4% of their plate appearances over the past 30 days, the 10th-highest mark in the Majors in that time frame. All signs point to this being a great prop bet to wager on in today's game.
Astros vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Astros to beat the Guardians in today's AL duel:
The Astros' offense is trending in the right direction of late. They have a batting average of .268 over the past 30 days, along with an OPS of .750, the seventh-best mark in that time frame. The Guardians are trending in the opposite direction, ranking 26th in OPS over the past month.
The Astros also have a significant edge in the starting pitchers' matchup. The AL Cy Young candidate, Hunter Brown (1.83 ERA), gets the start for Houston against Gavin Williams (3.79 ERA) of the Guardians. Williams' 4.38 FIP indicates some regression could be in store for him in the near future.
I'll back the Astros to get the job done in Cleveland.
Pick: Astros -118
