Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Expect Plenty of Runs in Red Sox vs. Yankees)
MLB's slate of games is a loaded one when all 30 teams are in action. If you're looking for a few bets to place, you've come to the right spot. I have three bets locked in for Saturday, including a bet for the AL East duel between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.
Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Blue Jays (+100) vs. Twins
- Astros (-115) vs. Guardians
- Red Sox vs. Yankees OVER 7.5 (-110)
Blue Jays vs. Twins Prediction
How could you not bet on the Blue Jays as underdogs again today? Their offense has been on fire of late, batting .269 while ranking fourth in OPS at .795 over the past 30 days. The Twins enter this game ranking just 13th in OPS in that same time frame at .713.
The Blue Jays certainly have some issues and questions that need to be answered when it comes to their rotation, but today isn't one of those days as Kevin Gausman (3.82) is set to get the start against Chris Paddack (3.58).
I'll back Toronto as an underdog once again this afternoon.
Pick: Blue Jays +105
Astros vs. Guardians Prediction
The Astros' offense is trending in the right direction of late. They have a batting average of .268 over the past 30 days, along with an OPS of .750, the seventh-best mark in that time frame. The Guardians are trending in the opposite direction, ranking 26th in OPS over the past month.
The Astros also have a significant edge in the starting pitchers' matchup. The AL Cy Young candidate, Hunter Brown (1.83 ERA), gets the start for Houston against Gavin Williams (3.79 ERA) of the Guardians. Williams' 4.38 FIP indicates some regression could be in store for him in the near future.
I'll back the Astros to get the job done in Cleveland.
Pick: Astros -115
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction
With today's pitching matchup of Garrett Crochet (1.98 ERA) against Ryan Yarbrough (2.83 ERA), you may think that we're in for a low-scoring affair, but consider the fact that both pitchers are lefties. Both teams have been significantly better against left-handed pitchers this season.
The Red Sox's OPS improves from .744 against righties to .776 against lefties, while the Yankees' OPS improves from .797 to .847, which is the best mark amongst all Major League teams against left-handed pitchers.
The Yankees' bullpen has also been a concern for them of late. Over the past 30 days, they have a bullpen ERA of 4.25, which ranks 21st in Majors in that time frame so don't be surprised if we see some late-inning runs in this one.
I'll sit back and root for runs in this AL East rivalry game.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!