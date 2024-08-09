Astros vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Friday, August 9th
The Boston Red Sox currently sit 1.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League while the Houston Astros are tied with the Seattle Mariners atop the AL West.
That makes this weekend series between the two teams absolutely pivotal as we enter the final stretch of MLB regular season. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Friday night's series opener.
Astros vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Astros +1.5 (-172)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Astros +114
- Red Sox -134
Total
- OVER 9.5 (-122)
- UNDER 9.5 (+100)
Astros vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 2.98 ERA)
- Boston: Tanner Houck: (8-8, 3.09 ERA)
Astros vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 9
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Space City Home Network, MLBN
- Astros record: 59-55
- Red Sox record: 61-52
Astros vs. Red Sox Key Players to Watch
Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez: Until Kyle Tucker gets healthy, the Astros need to rely Yordan Alvarez for power. He's currently their team leader in home runs with 22 while no other player in the lineup has reached 20 yet this season. He's also their leader in On Base Percentage at .386.
Boston Red Sox
Jarren Duran: Is Jarren Duran the most underrated player in baseball? Believe it or not, he's fifth in the Majors in WAR at +6.4 while also leading the Red Sox in total hits this season with 140. He's going to be key to their playoff push in the final stretch of the season.
Astros vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
It would be a shame for the Red Sox not to get a playoff spot with how hot their offense has been lately. Dating back to July 1, they rank second in the Majors in OPS at .855 while also recording the second most total runs in that time frame with 182.
Meanwhile, the Astros offense has gone ice cold, ranking 26th in OPS since July 1 and now that they're on the road in Boston tonight, I expect the superior offense to come through in impressive fashion.
I'll back the Bo Sox as home favorites in this AL showdown.
Pick: Red Sox -134
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
