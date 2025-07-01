Astros vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies open up a three-game set on Tuesday night, as the Astros look to build on a 7-3 stretch that has moved them to 16 games over .500 in the 2025 season.
Houston is a road favorite against the 19-win Rockies, but only at -158 on the moneyline. Are bettors getting a massive discount on the AL West leader?
I believe so, especially with Chase Dollander (6.06 ERA) on the mound for the Rockies. The young righty has struggled this season, leading the team to a 3-10 mark in his outings.
Colton Gordon will make his ninth start of the season for the Astros, and he is coming off a strong month of June, where he allowed just five earned runs in four appearances.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction on Tuesday night.
Astros vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (-104)
- Rockies +1.5 (-117)
Moneyline
- Astros: -158
- Rockies: +129
Total
- 11 (Over -117/Under -103)
Astros vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Colton Gordon (3-1, 3.98 ERA)
- Colorado: Chase Dollander (2-8, 6.06 ERA)
Astros vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Time: 8:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, SCHN
- Astros record: 50-34
- Rockies record: 19-65
Astros vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Isaac Paredes to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Paredes has a great matchup on Tuesday:
Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes is one of the rare players who have reverse splits, meaning he hits right-handed pitchers better than left-handed pitchers despite being a right-handed batter.
This season, Paredes is hitting .267/.364/.478 against righties with 14 of his 17 home runs. He’s homered six times in the last 28 days, and I love the matchup for him on Tuesday at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.
Not only does Coors Field have the highest Park Factor rating, per Statcast, but it has a 104 home run mark, which is top 10 in the league. Essentially, this means that compared to the league average (100), four percent more home runs are observed at Coors Field than elsewhere.
On Tuesday, Paredes gets to face youngster Chase Dollander, who has allowed 14 homers in 13 starts in 2025 while posting a 6.06 ERA. On top of that, the Rockies have one of the five-worst bullpen ERAs in MLB and have given up 45 home runs as a bullpen this season.
It’s hard to find a better matchup for any hitter on July 1.
Astros vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Houston has thrived in Gordon’s starts in the 2025 season, going 6-2 straight up, even though he’s posted a 3.98 ERA.
The 26-year-old had a strong showing in June, allowing just five earned runs in four starts (2.14 ERA), leading Houston to a 3-1 record.
Against a Rockies team that has just 19 wins in the 2025 season, I think the Astros are massively undervalued at this price.
Dollander has a 6.06 ERA, and he’s allowed three or more earned runs in seven of his 13 appearances in 2025. Colorado is just 3-10 in those games.
On top of that, the Rockies rank in the bottom five in MLB in bullpen ERA. I think Houston will roll on Tuesday.
Pick: Astros Moneyline (-158 at DraftKings)
