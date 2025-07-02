Astros vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2
The Houston Astros picked up a 6-5 win in their series opener with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, and they find themselves as massive favorites on the road with ace Hunter Brown on the mound on Wednesday.
Brown has been terrific in 2025, posting a 1.74 ERA in 16 starts while leading Houston to an impressive 12-4 record in those games.
The Rockies have just 19 wins in their first 85 games, so it’s not a surprise that Houston is set as a massive favorite on Wednesday. The Astros have surged to the top of the AL West, and they’ve currently won eight of their last 10 games.
Colorado counters with lefty Austin Gomber on the mound for just the fourth time this season after he missed the start of the 2025 campaign.
Can he lead the Rockies to an upset win?
Let’s examine the odds, players to back in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s action.
Astros vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (-175)
- Rockies +1.5 (+143)
Moneyline
- Astros: -266
- Rockies: +211
Total
- 11 (Over -111/Under -110)
Astros vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.74 ERA)
- Colorado: Austin Gomber (0-1, 6.14 ERA)
Astros vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 8:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, SCHN
- Astros record: 51-34
- Rockies record: 19-66
Astros vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hunter Brown UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-125)
This is a dream matchup for Brown, as the Rockies rank 25th in hits, 25th in OPS, and 27th in batting average in the 2025 season.
Brown enters this game with an expected batting average against of .218 (83rd percentile in MLB), and he’s allowed five or fewer hits in 13 of his 16 starts, including all of his starts in June.
Overall, Brown has a WHIP of 0.88 in the 2025 season, and he gave up just 13 total hits in 30.1 innings of work last month. I don’t see a subpar Rockies offense tagging him for six or more knocks on Wednesday night.
Astros vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
This bet is pretty simple to make, as it’s hard to make a case for a Colorado team that has a bottom-five offense and the worst team ERA in Major League Baseball.
Gomber has given up 10 runs in 14.2 innings of work this season, and he has a career ERA of 4.89, so it’s hard to see things getting much better as the season goes on. Plus, Houston is fifth in OPS and eighth in batting average this season against left-handed pitchers.
Brown has been dominant all season, and there are a few key stats I couldn’t look past in this game:
- Houston is 12-4 when Brown is the starter this season.
- 8 of those 12 wins have come by two or more runs
- Colorado is the worst team on the run line in MLB (33-52) in the 2025 season.
- The Astros started 26-25, they are 25-9 since.
I’ll lay the juice on the run line in this interleague matchup.
Pick: Astros -1.5 (-175 at DraftKings)
