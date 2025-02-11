Atlanta Falcons 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Michael Penix Jr. Will be Key for Falcons' Success
The Atlanta Falcons were on the precipice of winning the NFC South this season, falling just short by losing to the Washington Commanders in overtime in Week 17.
The good news is their rookie quarterback shined in his first three starts. If Michael Penix Jr. can carry that level of play into the 2025 regular season, they're going to be in a great spot to be back in contention to win the division.
With that being said, winning the division is one thing, but can they contend for the Super Bowl? Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think.
Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Falcons +6000
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Despite the Falcons being on the cusp of making the playoffs last season, oddsmakers have little faith they can make a deep playoff run. 60-1 is the 18th best odds to win Super Bowl 60 amongst all teams.
Falcons Could be Super Bowl Dark Horse
There's no arguing the Falcons offense is one of the most talented in the NFL. Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Chris Lindstrom are amongst the best at their position in the league and if Penix Jr. can be as good as he was in his first three career starts, they're going to be a problem in 2025.
The questions surrounding this team surround their defense and coaching staff. Their defense let them down time and time again in the second half of last year and many fans don't have confidence in Raheem Morris to be the one to lead this squad to the promise land. They replaced Jimmy Lake at defensive coordinator with another former Falcon in Jeff Ulbrich.
Atlanta continues to have a problem when it comes to only hiring staff who have a history with the organization instead of branching out to try to bring in fresh new young talent. Maybe that strategy will pay off in the long run, but despite the skill on the roster, the recent hirings are one of the reasons they're just just 60-1 to win Super Bowl 60.
