Auburn vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Friday night in Waco delivers one of the headline matchups of Week 1 as Baylor hosts Auburn in a clash that feels bigger than just a nonconference opener.
The Bears return nearly their entire offense from last year’s eight-win team, including quarterback Sawyer Robertson, and they’re eager to prove that their late-season surge wasn’t a fluke.
Auburn, meanwhile, arrives under Hugh Freeze with pressure to turn a 5-7 disappointment into momentum, but still has questions at quarterback after a muddled offseason.
With the Big 12 and SEC both hungry for early bragging rights, the stage is set for what I peg to be one of the most revealing games of the weekend.
Auburn vs. Baylor Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Auburn -2.5 (-108)
- Baylor +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Auburn (-128)
- Baylor (+106)
Total
- Over 57.5 (-108)
- Under 57.5 (-112)
Auburn vs. Baylor How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 29, 2025
- Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX Sports
- Auburn Record: 0-0
- Baylor Record: 0-0
Auburn vs. Baylor Key Player to Watch
Bryson Washington, Running Back – Baylor
The junior piled up over 1,100 all-purpose yards last season, flashing a burst that turned routine touches into 20-yard gains. Against an Auburn front that has been patchworked with new faces and still searching for cohesion, Washington’s ability to slip tackles and stretch plays to the edge could be decisive. If he establishes rhythm early, Robertson will benefit from a looser defensive front and more open passing lanes downfield. Washington’s versatility as a receiver out of the backfield only adds another wrinkle, forcing Auburn’s linebackers into uncomfortable coverage assignments.
Auburn vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick
The wrong team might be favored here, and Baylor’s continuity is a big reason why. Robertson returns with nearly every key weapon around him, including Washington and a veteran offensive line, giving the Bears one of the more complete attacks in the Big 12. Auburn, by contrast, enters with uncertainty at quarterback — Jackson Arnold’s talent is undeniable, but his lack of rhythm at Oklahoma and a shaky offseason transition have left the Tigers still unsettled at the most important spot on the field.
Baylor’s defense was inconsistent a year ago, but Dave Aranda’s work in the transfer portal bolstered the front seven, and the home crowd should only amplify that energy. The Bears also closed last season with six straight regular-season wins before the bowl loss to LSU, a sign of a team that figured out its identity. Auburn may have more blue-chip names, but Baylor has the sharper edges right now in terms of system, health, and confidence.
Pick: Baylor -2.5 (-112 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.