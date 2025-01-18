Auburn vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, January 18th
In the first full game without Johni Broome after suffering an ankle injury last weekend, the Auburn Tigers proved that the team’s depth is second to none in the nation this season.
The Tigers blew out Mississippi State at home without its Wooden Award candidate, and will look to make it two straight this week with a test at Georgia on Saturday. The Bulldogs have shown it can compete with some of the better teams in the SEC, beating Kentucky at home already. However, oddsmakers are bracing for another Auburn victory with a considerable point spread.
Here’s how to bet on this SEC showdown on Saturday afternoon.
Auburn vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Auburn: -6.5 (-110)
- Georgia: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Auburn: -265
- Georgia: +215
Total: 146.5 (Over -115/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Auburn vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Stegman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Auburn Record: 16-1
- Georgia Record: 14-3
Auburn vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Auburn
Chaney Johnson: Johnson will see an elevated role with Johni Broome out for the next few games with an ankle injury, and he proved that he can handle it at Mississippi State earlier in the week. He senior scored 17 points while hitting a three-point shot while adding eight rebounds and four blocks in the blowout win.
Georgia
Asa Newell: The projected lottery in the 2025 NBA Draft will have his hands full with the formidable Auburn frontcourt even without Broome. The big man has been an elite finisher around the rim while posing solid rim protection as well. Against a motion based Auburn offense, Newell will need to be at his best protecting the backline of the much improved Bulldogs defense.
Auburn vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
While Auburn has a case to be made that its the best team in the country, and without Broome still a top 10 one at that, the team has not been able to maintain its dominant play on the road this season.
The team lost at Duke in non conference play while winning by a combined eight points at Texas and South Carolina in SEC play, all games with Broome on the floor.
Now the team heads to Athens to face Georgia, who is likely due some three-point regression after shooting 22% from distance to start league play. Further, Auburn is likely bound to come back to Earth from the perimeter after a blistering start from distance, shooting north of 41% from beyond the arc.
With some possible regression looming helping Georgia out, I also think the team’s limited ball handlers should do just fine at home against Auburn’s defense that isn’t keen on generating turnovers, outside the top 200 in turnover percentage according to KenPom. Further, the Tigers defense has been shaky on the glass, a huge boon to the UGA offense that is reliant on winning the shot volume battle as Auburn check in bottom third of the SEC in defensive rebounding rate.
The betting market is wise to the “spot” for Georgia as a home underdog against an Auburn team that has seen a drop in play on the road, but I can only look the way of the home underdog.
PICK: Georgia +6.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.