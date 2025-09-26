Auburn vs. Texas A&M Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 5
A major SEC football matchup is coming to Kyle Field this weekend. No. 9 Texas A&M will host Auburn on Saturday as a 6.5-point favorite at Fanduel Sportsbook and has a chance to improve to 4-0 with its first in-conference win.
The Aggies are flying high after knocking off No. 22 Notre Dame in a thriller last week. An SEC win could help them stabilize themselves as a top-10 team after moving up one slot from Week 4. The Tigers have a chance to gain some much-needed ground after falling outside of the top 25.
Are you looking to find the best prop offerings available ahead of the game? Here’s our breakdown for the best options ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Auburn vs. Texas A&M
- Jackson Arnold Over 181.5 passing yards (-114)
- Marcel Reed Under 41.5 rushing yards (-114)
Jackson Arnold Over 181.5 passing yards
Arnold has been far from an elite passer this season, and I was down on him ahead of his matchup with Oklahoma. However, he rose to the occasion and threw for 220 yards against one of the best defenses in college football. The Aggies aren’t nearly as talented on defense, and their weak pass coverage was exposed against Notre Dame. Auburn and Tennessee are the only SEC teams that have given up more passing touchdowns (5) than Texas A&M this year. Only SEC teams are allowing more passing yards per game. There’s a clear path for Arnold to eclipse 200 yards.
Marcel Reed Under 41.5 rushing yards
The Tigers’ pass defense can be suspect, but its run defense is on the opposite end of the spectrum. Auburn is allowing an SEC-low 58.3 rushing yards per game. Reed is plenty mobile but has only gone over 40 rushing yards once in three games against lesser run defenses. Texas A&M’s balanced attack isn’t likely to be overly reliant on Reed’s legs against an opponent that often wins the battle up front.
