Auburn vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, March 4
Auburn has clinched a share of the SEC regular season title already, and now will look to fortify its standing ahead of the NCAA Tournament with a shot at the top overall seed.
The Tigers head to College Station to face a reeling Texas A&M team that is on the heels of four straight losses. The Aggies path to a top two seed in the NCAA Tournament has become tougher to see, but a win against arguably the best team in the country may jumpstart a late season push.
Here’s our betting preview for Tuesday’s SEC tilt.
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Auburn: -5.5 (-110)
- Texas A&M: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Auburn: -230
- Texas A&M: +188
Total: 148.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Auburn vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Reed Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas A&M Record: 27-2
- Auburn Record: 20-9
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Auburn
Johni Broome: The Wooden Award candidate can further his standing against another top ranked foe on Tuesday night against Texas A&M. However, this will be a bruising opponent in the Aggies who will make the big man work for his season stat line of 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor: Taylor has been mired in a shooting slump across the Aggies four game losing streak, shooting 20% from beyond the arc with 13 turnovers to 20 assists. The veteran guard is an up-and-down commodity, with a knack for getting to the free throw line, but he must be far more efficient from the perimeter to keep up with an elite team like Auburn.
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
I’m willing to take a stand against Auburn on the heels of the team wrapping up at least a share of the SEC regular season title and a date with rival Alabama on deck.
Texas A&M is a tricky team to get a read on, plagued by poor shooting, but among the best rebounding teams in the country, tops in offensive rebounding rate.
The Aggies could get run off the floor with its defensive structure keeping teams out of the paint and forcing the opponent to shoot from the perimeter, which could make for a big outing from Auburn’s top 40 three-point shooting group.
However, I’m willing to take my chances. The Texas A&M offense can thrive in this setting against an Auburn defense that funnels teams to the rim and is bottom three in the SEC in defensive rebounding rate.
Further, the Aggies are a strong transition denial defense, which can lead to a matchup that features limited possessions that would skew towards Texas A&M as a massive home underdog.
PICK: Texas A&M +5.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.