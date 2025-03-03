Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for ASUN Championship Quarterfinal
North Alabama, the No. 2 seed in the ASUN Tournament, will look to make a run to the NCAA Tournament against a rival of sorts in Austin Peay on Monday night.
The two teams have had contentious matchups throughout the season, and it will come to a head in a postseason setting on Monday night. Can North Alabama make good as a double digit favorite or can Austin Peay keep up for a third time this season, losing in overtime and by 10 in the first two meetings.
Here’s our betting preview for this ASUN Tournament matchup.
Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Austin Peay: +11.5 (-110)
- North Alabama: -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Austin Peay: +500
- North Alabama: -720
Total: 146.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Austin Peay vs. North Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Flowers Hall
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Austin Peay Record: 14-18
- North Alabama Record: 22-9
Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Key Players to Watch
Austin Peay
Isaac Haney: The sophomore has an incredibly high ceiling, a 40% 3-point shooter, who just torched North Florida for 20 points in the first round victory to go with six rebounds. He has had success against North Alabama as well, scoring 52 points across two games.
North Alabama
Jacari Lane: The engine behind the North Alabama roster, Haney has scored 18 or more in five of the last six while posting elite 3-point splits in ASUN play, hitting about 41% of his 3-point tries while ranking 11th in assist rate.
Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Prediction and Pick
I’ll take the points in this tournament setting, despite being played on North Alabama’s home floor, as the Governors have proven they can score on this Lions defense.
Austin Peay can space the floor and provide sound ball handling to unpack the compact North Alabama defense. The Governors are second in turnover rate in ASUN play while shooting about 37% from beyond the arc.
The team’s adequate spacing can open up the North Alabama defense as well, the team forced overtime against the Lions in the first meeting despite shooting 27% from beyond the arc.
Now, North Alabama is the best offensive rebounding team in the league and reliant on dominating on the interior, but Austin Peay is a decent defense at the rim for ASUN standards, so I’m confident that the team’s shot making can keep this game competitive.
PICK: Austin Peay +11.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
