Is Bam Adebayo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Heat)
Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo returned to practice on Sunday as he deals with a toe injury, but he has still been ruled out for Monday's game against the New York Knicks.
Monday's matchup marks the sixth game in a row that Adebayo has been ruled out, as he was injured back on Nov. 5 against the Denver Nuggets. With Adebayo out, the Heat will have a bigger role for second-year center Kel'el Ware on Monday against the Knicks.
This season, Adebayo is averaging 19.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc. He's the anchor of this Miami defense, so it's not a surprise that the team has allowed some high-scoring games (including 140 points against New York on Friday) without him.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Heat in the prop market with both Bam and Tyler Herro sidelined on Monday.
Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Knicks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Norman Powell OVER 25.5 Points (-123)
This season, Norman Powell has been a revelation for Miami, averaging 26.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 47.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Powell had 38 points in Friday's loss to the Knicks, and he's scored at least 29 points in both meetings against them this season. Overall, Powell has 26 or more points in five games this season, including each of his last three matchups.
This is a solid spot to back the Heat sharpshooter, as he's taking 16.4 shots, 7.3 3-pointers and a career-high 7.3 free throws per game this season. He's worth a look to clear his season average on Monday.
