Is Bam Adebayo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Heat)
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has missed the team's last six games with a big toe sprain, but it appears that he's on track to return on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.
Adebayo is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game, but he was able to participate in Miami's last two practices. He said that he's "optimistic" that he'll make his return to the court against Golden State.
This would be a major boost for Miami, and oddsmakers have the Heat favored by 6.5 points at home against a Golden State team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to Orlando on Tuesday.
There's a chance this line is in favor of Miami because the Warriors may sit some of their veterans, but Adebayo's return should also boost the Heat's chances of winning this game.
This season, Adebayo is averaging 19.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc. The Heat are 4-4 in the eight games that Adebayo has played in and 4-2 in the six that he's missed in the 2025-26 campaign.
Here's a look at how I'd bet on Bam in the prop market on Wednesday night.
Best Bam Adebayo Prop Bet for Wednesday vs. Warriors
Bam Adebayo 18+ Points (-161)
I'm moving Bam's points prop down just a bit, as there's a chance he is on a little bit of a minutes restriction after missing the last six games. Still, I think he's worth a bet as a scorer given his volume in the 2025-26 season.
Adebayo is averaging 19.9 points per game (over this number by a decent amount) while taking the most shots per game (15.5) of his NBA career. Tyler Herro (foot/ankle) remains out, so Bam should operate as one of the focal points of Miami's attack on Wednesday.
Plus, Golden State has struggled defending the painted area this season, ranking 19th in the league in opponent points in the paint per game. While Bam hasn't been super efficient in the 2025-26 campaign (shooting just 45.2 percent from the field), he has scored 19 or more points in five of the seven games that he finished (he played just a handful of minutes against Denver when he was hurt).
I think he can push his season average against a Warriors team that may be short-handed on Wednesday.
